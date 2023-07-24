Chandigarh: Christian community prays for Manipur violence victims

Expressing solidarity with the victims of Manipur violence, members of the Christian community took out a peaceful candlelight prayer service at Christ the King Cathedral in Sector 19 on Sunday evening. Members of the Christian community holding a candlelight prayer service at Christ the King Cathedral, Sector 19, to express solidarity with the Manipur violence victims. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Holding candles in their hands, together they prayed for peace to prevail in the violence-hit state.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Simla and Chandigarh, and its women commission issued a joint statement expressing deep concern over the current situation in Manipur.

Stating that the state had witnessed unprecedented levels of violence and turmoil for over two months, the diocese urged the Prime Minister and Union home minister to take necessary action in addressing the issue. Furthermore, they appealed to the people of Manipur to maintain harmony and peace within the state.

The diocese said numerous members of the Christian community in Manipur had had their homes and villages burned down, their possessions robbed and their lives vandalised: “Many were murdered, injured and displaced as a result of the unrest in the state.”

Diocese’s bishop Reverend Ignatius L Mascarenhas and women commission’s Sister Mary Colaco were present during the candlelight prayer.