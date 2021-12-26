Christmas celebrated in Chandigarh with festive fervour

Christmas was celebrated with festive fervour in Chandigarh, as people gathered in large numbers at churches across the city.

The Sector 19 Christ the King Cathedral decided to do away with lunch, and after a sermon in English and Hindi in the morning, people paid their respects to the nativity scene outside the church. Bishop Ignatius Mascarenhas of the Roman Catholic Church, Simla and Chandigarh Diocese, said, “Last year, we held a relatively small nativity scene with the manger which depicts the birth of Jesus Christ. However, it was made on a larger scale this year.” Trays were placed along the church for people to light candles and place there, while visitors were treated to tea and cake.

In his sermon, the bishop spoke about how Jesus Christ was also born in difficult circumstances, and amid the anxiety surrounding the emerging omicron variant, he said God will be with those who feel alone or are suffering.

At the Christ Church of North India, a fellowship lunch was held for the congregation and around 1,500 people prayed here. Stephan Masih, who is a member of the pastorate committee here, said, “There was caroling in the morning and many people came to wish each other and exchange gifts. A fellowship lunch was also organised while following Covid guidelines.” The sermon here was delivered by reverend Denzal Peoples.

The Christmas spirit was visible outside all churches of the tricity, which were decorated and many people and kids could be seen wearing Santa costumes. The markets also wore a colourful look, including those in Sectors 19 and 20. Neeraj Bajaj, president of Business Promotion Council, Sector 17,said that shopkeepers had come together to decorate the shops and Christmas music was also played through the corridors of the sector.

At Elante Mall a special paleolithic ice-age exhibit has been created for the shoppers. Along with a Christmas theme, animals like mammoths, pangolins and penguins were displayed in the main atrium.