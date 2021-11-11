‘Chronic drug addict’ behind 30 vehicle thefts in Ludhiana

In a major breakthrough, the police have arrested a “chronic drug addict” who was responsible for around 30 vehicle-lifting incidents across the city, many of which took place at the civil hospital parking lot where he was formerly employed, on Wednesday.

Twenty-three stolen vehicles, including 12 motorcycles and 11 scooters, have been recovered from the accused, Billa alias Laddu, who was arrested from the area under the Division-2 police on the basis of a tipoff.

Investigating officer Rajwant Singh said, “So far, the accused has admitted to committing 30 thefts. There may be more, but Billa is unable to recall them as most were carried out under the influence of drugs.”

Billa, who worked for a parking contractor at the civil hospital for five years, says he started living at the hospital after his parents’ death. It was there that he developed a drug habit and also learnt how to unlock scooters and motorcycles.

It was to fund his drug habit that he started stealing vehicles. However, after the contractor started receiving multiple complaints of vehicle theft from the lot, he was sacked.

Chucked out of his job, he started living on the footpath and started keeping an eye on scooters and bikes parked near the park, busy marketplaces and outside temples and gurdwaras.

Would borrow money against stolen vehicles

Rajwant said the accused, who suffers from a severe infection in his legs, would borrow money from people purportedly to seek treatment against the two-wheelers.

“After stealing the vehicle, he would roam the city and borrow money from people on the pretext of getting treatment for his leg. In lieu of the borrowed amount, he would lend the stolen scooter or motorcycle. However, instead of getting treatment, Billa would buy drugs,” says Rajwant.

Some of the stolen vehicles were recovered from a parking lot outside the Shamshanghat on Dholewal Road near the Military Cantonment,” said Rajwant.

The accused was presented before the court on Wednesday and further sent to police remand. Rajwant Singh stated that currently they were probing the matter further. Cops are also trying to zero-in on the person supplying drugs to the accused and whether he had accomplices.