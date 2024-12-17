Menu Explore
Chrysanthemum Show in Chandigarh:Women self-help groups earn 2L from diverse products

ByMandeep Kaur Narula, Chandigarh
Dec 17, 2024 09:36 AM IST

Amid the ongoing financial crisis, the Chandigarh MC managed to organise the festival with zero budget as it has reclaimed the incurred expenditure of ₹3.5 lakh by auctioning the food court in the festival at ₹3.35 lakh

Women self-help groups under the municipal corporation (MC) showcased their entrepreneurial spirit during the three-day annual Chrysanthemum Show at the Terraced Garden in Sector 33, earning a remarkable 2.38 lakh. The event, which concluded on Sunday, featured a wide array of stalls set up by these groups, offering various self-made products, including perfumes, jewellery, pickles, clothes, bags, henna, incense sticks and more.

The groups set up stalls offering self-made products, including perfumes, jewellery, pickles, clothes, bags, henna & incense sticks. (HT Photo)
The groups set up stalls offering self-made products, including perfumes, jewellery, pickles, clothes, bags, henna & incense sticks. (HT Photo)

The initiative is a part of the broader effort under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission of the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs. With over 5,000 women registered in 550 self-help groups across the city, the programme aims to empower them through economic independence, skill development, and promotion of eco-friendly products. The goal is to make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable on the lines of United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11.

Municipal commissioner Amit Kumar said, “We aim to create an environment that helps women succeed economically, prevents gender-based violence, provides skill training, and ensures leadership and participation in all areas of life. The MC provides space for women to set up stalls and sell their products at its events.”

“Among the standout performers at the show were the Wool Group, which earned 63,000, followed by Mamta Dhoop Sticks with 45,000, and the Vendor Group, which earned 22,500. Other notable earnings included navlakshmi jewellery items with 25,000 and handcrafts with 19,600,” Kumar added.

Kumar said these self-help groups are also known for producing other products throughout the year. During Diwali, they craft decorative items like diyas. For Holi, they create colours using dried flowers sourced from temple waste. In addition, they offer gift items for various festivals and provide tiffin services across the city, further demonstrating their versatility and commitment to promoting sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives.

Amid the ongoing financial crisis, the MC managed to organise the festival with zero budget as it has reclaimed the incurred expenditure of 3.5 lakh by auctioning the food court in the festival at 3.35 lakh.

In September this year, the finance panel of the civic body had approved a total of 25 lakh for the three-day event, but amid its fiscal mess, the budget saw a drastic cut to 3.5 lakh only.

“Our idea of auctioning food court remained a hit as we managed to host the show with zero budget and save 35 lakh that used to be the expenditure in past years. We will explore such ways to host the upcoming Rose Festival and other cultural events at a limited budget,” Kumar said.

