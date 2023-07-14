Ludhiana: Vehicle lifter held; 7 stolen bikes recovered

The CIA Staff 3 of Police commissionerate, Ludhiana, arrested a man and recovered seven stolen motorcycles from his possession. Vehicle lifter held; 7 stolen bikes recovered at Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

The arrested accused is Raj Kumar, alias Raju, of Prem Vihar Colony of Tibba road. He was going towards Gopal Nagar to sell a stolen bike.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sra said that the in-charge CIA- staff 3 inspector Avtar Singh arrested the accused following a tip-off when he was commuting on a bike sans registration number plate. He was nabbed and on questioning, he confessed that it was a stolen bike.

Following the information provided by the accused, the police recovered six more stolen vehicles from his possession. The accused told the police that he used to steal the bikes after breaking open the locks.

The ADCP said the accused had stolen these bikes from Gopal Nagar, Sundar Nagar chowk, Tibba road, Shivpuri chowk, Basti Jodhewal area and parking of district courts. The accused is already facing trial in a case of vehicle lifting lodged against him at police station Tibba.

