Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Auto-rickshaw driver held with 54 kg poppy husk

Ludhiana: Auto-rickshaw driver held with 54 kg poppy husk

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 06, 2023 11:23 PM IST

Police have also seized a motorcycle that the accused, identified as Raheesh Ahmad, was using to supply the contraband

The team of CIA staff -2 of Ludhiana police arrested an auto-rickshaw driver for drug peddling and recovered 54 kg poppy husk from his possession.

A case under Sections 15, 61 and 85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at Sahnewal police station. (iStock)
A case under Sections 15, 61 and 85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at Sahnewal police station. (iStock)

The police have seized a motorcycle that the accused was using to supply the contraband.

The accused has been identified as Raheesh Ahmad, 32, of Champaran in Bihar, who is presently residing at Hallomajra in Chandigarh.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge, CIA-2, said that the accused was arrested on the basis of the tip-off and the police had recovered 35 kg poppy husk from his possession on the spot. Later during questioning, the accused confessed to storing 19 kg more poppy husk in a room that he took on rent in the Sahnewal area following which, the police recovered a 19 kg poppy husk.

“To earn easy money, the accused auto-rickshaw driver first started smuggling illicit liquor. There are two cases already registered against him under the Excise Act at SAS Nagar and Fatehgarh Sahib. Now, he procured poppy husk from a truck driver in Chandigarh who had brought it from Rajasthan,” said the inspector.

A case under Sections 15, 61 and 85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at Sahnewal police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ludhiana police
ludhiana police
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out