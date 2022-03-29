CITCO to mark 48th anniversary with 20% discount on food, room bookings
Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) will organise week-long celebrations at its hotels and other units for patrons, guests, employees and city residents to commemorate its 48th anniversary, officials said on Monday.
UT adviser Dharampal, along with UT administration and CITCO officials, flagged off a tableau decorated in the shape of a cupcake to display the bakery products, “Cake on Wheels”, prepared by Hotel Mountview patisserie.
The tableau will move around the city and distribute cakes to regular and prominent patrons and the products of the hotel’s in-house bakery will also be available for sale at special rates at Sukhna Lake in the evenings.
Also, CITCO has arranged complimentary hop-on and hop-off sightseeing bus tours for the children of orphanages Snehalaya, Sector 38, and Aashiana, Sector 15.
CITCO will also release an annual calendar for the year 2022-23, highlighting all the major events, activities and food festivals celebrated throughout the year.
For promotion of the units, CITCO has also invited food bloggers and is distributing gift vouchers for its regular customers across its seven petrol pumps in the city.
CITCO will also organise various competitions for its employees, throughout the week. A Harley Davidson road-show will also be held on the weekend to reach out to more and more residents.
