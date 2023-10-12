News / Cities / Chandigarh News / City Beautiful ranks 5th among UTs in grievance redressal

City Beautiful ranks 5th among UTs in grievance redressal

ByHillary Victor, Chandigarh
Oct 12, 2023 09:22 AM IST

The report, which has been prepared for the first time, assessed states and UTs on two dimensions — timely disposal of grievances and quality of the resolution. The performance of the states and UTs between January 1 and September 30, 2023, was taken into account for the purpose.

The department of administrative reforms and public grievances (DARPG), Government of India, has ranked Chandigarh fifth, out of nine Union Territories (UTs), in terms of timely and quality disposal of citizens’ grievances.

The National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, which has a larger population, fared better than Chandigarh and bagged the fourth spot. (HT File)
The National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, which has a larger population, fared better than Chandigarh and bagged the fourth spot. (HT File)

The National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, which has a larger population, fared better than Chandigarh and bagged the fourth spot.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The report, which has been prepared for the first time, assessed states and UTs on two dimensions — timely disposal of grievances and quality of the resolution. The performance of the states and UTs between January 1 and September 30, 2023, was taken into account for the purpose.

Chandigarh scored 46.13% after analysis of the 3,633 grievances received by it during the said period. Delhi, meanwhile, scored 52.29% to grab the fourth spot. Lakshadweep, with a score of 69.82%, was adjudged the best performer.

RK Garg, president of the Second Innings’ Association, a senior citizens’ organisation said, UT administration has failed to develop and maintain a healthy grievance resolution mechanism. The issue, he said, was repeatedly raised with the authorities concerned but in vain.

When contacted, UT adviser Dharam Pal said, “I have not seen the report. I am not even aware of the parameters on which the ranking was given.”

As per the report, states/UTs have been categorised into four groups to enable a fair comparison. The first group consists of all north-eastern states, the second has all the UTs, the third comprises rest of the states receiving more than 20,000 grievances a month and the fourth has states with less than 20,000 grievances a month.

The criteria of timely disposal of grievances included percentage of grievances disposed within 30 days. Similarly, to assess the quality disposal of grievances, the citizens feedback (excellent, good or poor) was studied.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Hillary Victor

    Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out