Chandigarh experiences highest August rainfall in four years

The city recorded 351.6 mm rainfall in the past month, making it the wettest August since 2020, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This year, the highest single-day rainfall was recorded on August 12, when the city received 129.7 mm showers. (Keshav Singh/ HT)

The 351.6 mm rain marked a 23% surplus from the normal rainfall of 284.8 mm for August, highlighting a significant uptick in precipitation after July, which was the driest since 2021 with only 178.2 mm rain.

The highest rainfall in August before 2024 — 373.2 mm and 30% above the normal — was in 2020.

This year, the highest single-day rainfall was recorded on August 12, when the city received 129.7 mm showers. The intense rainfall on this day was pivotal in pushing the monthly total to its peak.

The month began with moderate rainfall, providing some relief from the lingering summer heat. The mid-August period saw the most significant rainfall, with the standout day being August 12. Multiple thunderstorms contributed to the high rainfall on this day, leading to flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

The latter part of the month experienced sporadic showers. Although the intensity was less compared to mid-August, the cumulative effect ensured that the monthly total remained high.

In 2023, 270.7 mm rain was recorded in August, slightly below the normal, marking a 5% deficit. Chandigarh saw a substantial drop in rainfall in 2022, with only 166.9 mm, indicating a 41% deficit from the normal.

The city received 160.2 mm in 2021, a 44% deficit from the average, making it one of the driest Augusts in recent years.

August 1 was hottest at 37.4°C

Chandigarh recorded its highest temperature for the month at 37.4°C on August 1, closely approaching the highest recorded in the last 13 years (37.5°C in 2014). This suggests that while rainfall was high, the early part of the month still experienced significant heat.

The average maximum temperature for August stood at 34.3°C, slightly lower than the 13-year average (35.2°C), indicating warmer conditions even amid the heavy rainfall.

At 23.6°C, the lowest temperature was recorded on August 27. Compared to previous data, this is slightly above the lowest minimum temperatures recorded in the past, showing that nights also remained relatively warm.

“August’s rainfall was an improvement over July, which was driven by the activation of strong monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. These monsoon winds, combined with the confluence of a Western Disturbance, contributed to the significant rainfall observed throughout the month. Despite the excess rainfall in August, the overall monsoon for this year remains in deficit. Chandigarh’s monsoon so far has been marginally below average, but any shortfall is expected to be addressed in September,” said IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul.

September to have more rain

Rain activity in September is expected to commence around September 2. The initial showers are likely to be moderate, but will be followed by substantial rainfall in the second week. During this period, monsoon’s intensity is predicted to increase, with widespread showers and potential thunderstorms as the monsoon winds gain strength.

As the month progresses, monsoon will maintain its presence across the region, contributing to consistent rainfall throughout September. By the fourth week, weather conditions are expected to stabilise, bringing rainfall levels closer to the long-term average for the season. It is expected that September’s rainfall will help alleviate any deficits experienced earlier in the monsoon season.