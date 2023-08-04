Ludhiana MC polls: Civic body invites suggestions from public

The city municipal corporation on Friday invited objections and suggestions from the public after the local bodies department issued the draft notification for ward delimitation under the civic body.

(HT File)

The draft of the new ward delimitation map was displayed at the municipal corporation office Zone D here.

The MC has invited suggestions/objections from the public regarding the draft notification within a week’s time from the issuance of notification. The objections can be submitted with the MC officials in writing.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal stated that the civic body was working on the process to finalise the ward delimitation in the city and the map of draft ward delimitation has been installed at MC Zone D office.

In the draft notification, the city area has been divided into 95 wards with 50% of the wards reserved for women. Fourteen wards have been reserved for SC category and two for BC categories.

According to a government notification, elections to 39 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab will be held between November 1 and 15. The state government has written to the state election commission to start the process of conducting polls in the first fortnight of November.

However, the schedule for five corporations namely Amritsar, Patiala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Phagwara will be announced after the delimitation exercise.

Former councilors from different parties have criticised the draft map for ward delimitation, calling it impractical and biased.

Jaspal Singh Giaspura, a former leader of opposition in the MC, questioned the naming of wards 28, 29, and 30 in the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, saying that these wards were previously won by the Shiromani Akali Dal party.

Manju Aggarwal, a former councilor from BJP party, criticised the draft map, questioning the need for a 13-month-long process of ward delimitation if the number of wards remains the same as 95. Aggarwal said that earlier, ward number 31 was won by the BJP, but now it has been reserved for the SC category.

