Chandigarh: Mercury crosses 40°C for third time this month, rain brings relief

The city’s maximum temperature went up to 40.2°C on Monday, crossing the 40°C mark for the third time this month.

Children frolicking in the sprinklers at Rose Garden in Sector 16, Chandigarh, on a sultry Monday afternoon. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

However, the temperature dropped by 11 notches after 1.6 mm rain was recorded in the evening, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Chances of rain will continue in the coming days as well, as per IMD officials.

Before Monday, the maximum temperature had gone up to 40.4°C on June 10 and 40.2°C on June 13. At 43.1°C, the highest temperature so far this season was recorded on May 22.

A Western Disturbance is active in the region and due to the effect of remnants of Cyclone Biparjoy, the day remained sultry, with humidity going up to 80% in the city.

Later in the evening, 1.6 mm rain was recorded and the temperature, which was at 39.8°C at the Sector 39 IMD observatory at 5.30 pm, went down to 28.4°C at 8.30 pm.

Earlier in the day, the maximum temperature rose from 34°C on Sunday to 40.2°C on Monday, 3.6 degrees above normal. On the other hand, the minimum temperature went down from 29.4°C to 26.7°C, 0.2 degree above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 36°C and 39°C, and the minimum temperature will hover between 27°C and 28°C.