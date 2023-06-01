Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh accountant looking to invest in cryptocurrency loses 1.33 lakh to cyber fraud

Chandigarh accountant looking to invest in cryptocurrency loses 1.33 lakh to cyber fraud

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 01, 2023 02:10 AM IST

The complainant, Rajat Sharma, 24, of Sector 30-B, Chandigarh, an accountant, received a WhatsApp message on his phone offering a part-time job on April 1

Police on Tuesday booked an unidentified person for allegedly duping a city resident of 1.33 lakh on the pretext of investing in cryptocurrency.

The complainant, Rajat Sharma, 24, of Sector 30-B, an accountant, received a WhatsApp message on his phone offering a part-time job on April 1. When he clicked the link, a Telegram ID with the name “Cerin” opened.

The victim received a few tasks to earn easy money, including following a few Instagram IDs, following which he received a small amount of profit in his account.

Later, he was introduced to crypto trading and investments. The fraudsters added him to a Telegram group and shared a cryptocurrency link with him.

“Initially, I invested 2,000 and earned a profit of 682. I again invested 9,000 and then 28,000, and received 46,121, including profit. Then they asked me to invest 98,000, but I refused to do so. They threatened to take legal action against me, following which I deposited a total of 1.33 lakh in their accounts,” the complainant said.

Sharma was further asked to deposit 1.68 lakh, but he denied, realising that he was being duped and informed the Sector 17 cyber cell police station.

A case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered on his complaint.

Another resident falls prey to cyber fraud

In other case of cyber fraud, a city resident was duped of 23,990 after falling into a trap of a fake caller, who asked the victim to click on a link in order to get the annual charges of his credit card waived.

The complainant, Manohar Thapa, 27, of Sector 56, said he received a call on May 18 from a caller named Ankit Mishra, who asked him to click on a link sent on his WhatsApp to waive 750 annual charges of his RBL credit card.

“As I clicked on the ‘OK’ button, a total of 23,990 were deducted from my bank account,” said Thapa in his complaint.

A case against under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the IPC was registered.

