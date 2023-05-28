Ludhiana green warrirors protest air pollution, state of Buddha nullah

City-based environmentalists staged a peaceful protest at Aarti Chowk on Ferozepur and displayed placards to spread awareness among the residents regarding pollution levels in the city and the state of Buddha nullah. The residents also submitted a memorandum to MLA Ludhiana west Gurpreet Gogi. Ludhiana-based environmentalists staging a peaceful protest at Aarti Chowk on Ferozepur, Ludhiana, on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The protestors held placards showing the polluted state of the Buddha nullah which flows through the city and merges into the Sutlej River. The protestors were assured by the MLA that he will arrange their meeting with the environment minister.

The civil society groups had earlier organised marches along the waterbody to highlight the problems, in the second phase of the awareness campaign memorandums will be submitted to public representatives every Sunday, said CM Lakhan Pal, a member of BDAF.

He said after submitting the memorandum to MLAs in different constituencies falling within the city limits, similar letters will be submitted to the deputy commissioner and municipal corporation commissioner. He added that in the memorandum addressing chief minister Bhagwant Mann, the issues and delays regarding the Buddha nullah Rejuvenation project have been highlighted.