Civic body begins work on RUB stretch at Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana

The municipal corporation (MC) has begun the work on the Railway Under Bridge (RUB) stretch on Pakhowal Road. MC team constructing the RUB stretch on Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The civic body officials say that the RUB will be thrown open to public by December end. They are currently working on laying the bitumen hot mix and mastic asphalt on the stretch.

Officials said the work to spread tar on both ramps has already begun and is expected to be completed in the next two-three days. After that, the construction of the mastic on the upper part of the bridge will commence, taking about a month to finish. Once this is done, the bridge will be open to the public, bringing much-needed relief to the residents, they said.

It’s worth noting that in 2019, a plan was initiated to build the Railway Over Bridge (ROB) and underpass on the Pakhowal railway line at a cost of ₹120 crore. The work order for this plan was issued on June 18, 2019. As part of the plan, an 839.83-metre-long RUB is being constructed from Sidhwan Canal to Hero Bakery Chowk. Two railway underpasses were also planned, and they are already benefiting the people.

The project was supposed to be completed by September 18, 2021, but the second deadline of August 31, 2022, was set due to unfinished work. However, this deadline also passed and another deadline was set for December 21, 2022, but it too was not met. Now, the aim is to complete the project by the end of December this year.