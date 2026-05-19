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Civic body polls: Opposition protests outside Punjab minister’s residence, seeks case against PA

The minister denied the allegations, claiming that the opposition is trying to rake up a controversy out of fear of defeat in the polls.

Published on: May 19, 2026 07:54 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Bathinda
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Leaders of three opposition parties — the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) — staged a protest outside Punjab cabinet minister Dr Baljit Kaur’s residence in Malout town of Muktsar district late on Monday night, alleging highhandedness during the civic body polls process.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring led the protest outside minister Baljit Kaur’s residence in Malout alleging that her PA roughed up party leader Makhan Singh Phulewala. The AAP leader has rubbished the charges. (HT Photo)

The minister denied the allegations, claiming that the opposition is trying to rake up a controversy out of fear of defeat in the polls.

Led by state Congress chief and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Raja Warring, the protesters alleged that minister’s personal assistant (PA), Arsh Sidhu, misbehaved with Congress leader Makhan Singh Phulewala during the scrutiny of papers for the urban local body elections.

Muktsar district BJP president Satish Asija and activists of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also joined the sit-in.

According to reports, Congress workers had gathered at the Malout SDM office, where the scrutiny of nomination papers was underway, when the alleged incident took place.

The situation turned tense after a heated exchange between AAP and Congress workers. Opposition leaders alleged that Sidhu roughed up a Congress leader during the confrontation, triggering the protest.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Civic body polls: Opposition protests outside Punjab minister’s residence, seeks case against PA
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Civic body polls: Opposition protests outside Punjab minister’s residence, seeks case against PA
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