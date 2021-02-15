IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Civic polls: Skirmishes in Majha, opposition alleges bogus voting
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Civic polls: Skirmishes in Majha, opposition alleges bogus voting

r With overall turnout of 70%, polling for two municipal corporations (MCs), ten municipal councils, three nagar panchayats and for ward number 37 of Amritsar corporation passed off peacefully in Majha
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondents, Amritsa
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:19 AM IST

r With overall turnout of 70%, polling for two municipal corporations (MCs), ten municipal councils, three nagar panchayats and for ward number 37 of Amritsar corporation passed off peacefully in Majha. Stray incidents of violence was reported from Patti and Bhikhwind of Tarn Taran district and Batala of Gurdaspur district, where clashes took place between political parties.

The two MCs that went to polls were Pathankot and Batala; councils were Ramdas, Majitha, Jandiala Guru, Gurdaspur, Dhariwal, Sri Hargobindpur, Qadian, Fatehgarh Churian, Sujanpur and Patti. Three nagar panchayats of Ajnala, Rayya and Bhikhiwind also voted.

Police resort to cane-charge after

clashes in Patti, Bhikhiwind

In Patti and Bhikihiwind, AAP and SAD workers alleged that the Congress goons captured polling booths and assaulted them. In Patti, an AAP worker Manbir Singh received a bullet injury on his leg during one such clash. Some video clips of the clashes have gone viral on social media.

AAP’s Patti in-charge Ranjit Singh Cheema said, “In presence of heavy police deployment, goons of the Congress captured most booths in the city. Rampant bogus voting also took place. Police took our party member Laljit Singh Bhullar into custody, but no action was taken against Congress workers.”

Congress’ Patti MLA Harminder Singh Gill said, “Sensing defeat, AAP is making excuses to defame the Congress.” In Bhikhiwind’s ward number 4, SAD workers alleged that Congress workers captured booths, leading to a clash.

Former BJP district president and former chairman of the Batala Improvement Trust Suresh Bhatia was injured on his head in clash held with Congress workers in ward number 40. Sharma accused Congress of booth capturing. Batala DSP Parvinder Kaur dismissed these allegations.

Punjab BJP chief stages dharna in Pathanot

Pathankot remained peaceful. The BJP, however, alleged that its worker was thrashed by Congress members. BJP state president Ashwani Sharma staged a dharna on the issue.

“The Congress has indulged in hooliganism under Punjab Police patronage. The house of a BJP supporter was attacked in ward number 25 by a Congress’ goon and his aides with sharp-edged weapons, including swords. Police are facilitating such attacks. We will be on dharna until the culprits are arrested,” claimed Sharma. Cops were deployed in large numbers in ward number 37 of Amritsar City as agitating farmers gathered there to oppose the BJP.

****************************************************

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Civic polls: 9 hurt in stone-pelting in Rupnagar, booth capturing alleged in Samana

By Vishal Rambani, Patiala/ropar
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:25 AM IST
Polling passed off peacefully in Patiala, Ropar and Fatehgarh Sahib districts, except some skirmishes and an instance of stone pelting in which nine persons were injured
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Civic polls: Skirmishes in Majha, opposition alleges bogus voting

By HT Correspondents, Amritsa
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:19 AM IST
r With overall turnout of 70%, polling for two municipal corporations (MCs), ten municipal councils, three nagar panchayats and for ward number 37 of Amritsar corporation passed off peacefully in Majha
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Civic polls: 71% turnout in Doaba, 15 booked for violence in Sultanpur Lodhi

By Gagandeep Jassowal/Harpreet Kaur, Jalandhar/hoshiarpur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Seventy one per cent voters cast ballot on Sunday in 23 urban local bodies of the Doaba region comprising Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar districts
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

71% turnout in Punjab municipal polls amid stray violence

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:15 AM IST
Barring few incidents of scuffle between workers of political parties and isolated cases of police resorting to cane-charging to disperse unruly crowds, polling for 117 civic bodies in Punjab remained peaceful on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harleen Kaur Dhillon and Harnoor Kaur Dhillon after casting their votes for the first time at Phase 6 in Mohali on Sunday. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)
Harleen Kaur Dhillon and Harnoor Kaur Dhillon after casting their votes for the first time at Phase 6 in Mohali on Sunday. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)
chandigarh news

Mohali’s young voters want more approachable representatives

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:31 AM IST
The young voters appeared to have more clarity on what issues and which candidates were they voting for
READ FULL STORY
Close
Voters lined up outside a polling station in Mohali on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Voters lined up outside a polling station in Mohali on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

56% voters turn up to elect new Mohali MC House

By Hillary Victor, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:23 AM IST
Overall, district records 60% turnout for elections to Mohali corporation and seven municipal councils, with Banur leading at 78%
READ FULL STORY
Close
The civic body has already received all 390 garbage collection vehicles, and is ready to extend collection of segregated waste to the entire city. The only stumbling block is the missing personnel to man its vehicles. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The civic body has already received all 390 garbage collection vehicles, and is ready to extend collection of segregated waste to the entire city. The only stumbling block is the missing personnel to man its vehicles. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Waste collection in Chandigarh: MC House to finalise MoU

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:19 AM IST
If enough cart-based waste lifters don’t get on board, MC may outsource work of helpers and drivers on its vehicles
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women voters posing for a photograph after casting their vote for the municipal corporation elections in Mohali on Sunday. (Keshav SIngh/HT)
Women voters posing for a photograph after casting their vote for the municipal corporation elections in Mohali on Sunday. (Keshav SIngh/HT)
chandigarh news

Safety, proper civic amenities key issues for Mohali women voters

By Shailee Dogra, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:16 AM IST
With 50% seats reserved, unlike 33% in the previous polls, the 50-member MC House will have at least 25 women councillors this time
READ FULL STORY
Close
This will be the first time that PU is conducting semester exams of all students in online mode. (HT file photo)
This will be the first time that PU is conducting semester exams of all students in online mode. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Panjab University: 2.8-lakh students to take online exams

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:15 AM IST
To submit the answer sheets, students can either send a soft copy through email or upload it on the portal, or submit the hard copy in person at the institute concerned
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonu Mahal, a farmer present during the protests said, "Today, during the local body elections in Amritsar, we are protesting against the BJP. A large number of our farmer brothers are riding on bikes and arriving in ward number 37 to participate in the protests." (Representative Image)(Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)
Sonu Mahal, a farmer present during the protests said, "Today, during the local body elections in Amritsar, we are protesting against the BJP. A large number of our farmer brothers are riding on bikes and arriving in ward number 37 to participate in the protests." (Representative Image)(Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)
chandigarh news

Punjab civic body polls: Farmers protest against farm laws in Amritsar

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:35 PM IST
Polling for 117 local bodies including eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats is underway in Punjab.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Punjab civic polls: Video of spat between ex-Akali MLA and SHO goes viral

By Anil Sharma, Tarn Taran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:16 AM IST
A day before the civic body polls in Punjab, two clips purportedly showing a spat between former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA and Bhikhiwind station house officer started doing the rounds of social media
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Martyr Sukhdev’s Ludhiana house in a shambles despite govt promises

By Harsimran Singh Batra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:08 AM IST
Ludhiana Three years after Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh announced 1 crore grant for beautification of ancestral house of martyr Sukhdev Thapar at Naughara Mohalla in Chaura Bazaar area of the city, the historic land mark continues to be a dilapidated state
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

117 Punjab civic bodies go to the polls today

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:00 AM IST
The polling for 117 urban local bodies, including eight high-stake municipal corporations, will be held in Punjab on Sunday with 9,222 candidates in the fray
READ FULL STORY
Close
(AFP)
(AFP)
chandigarh news

Petrol crosses 85/litre mark in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:55 AM IST
A litre of petrol breached 85 mark for the first time while diesel went past 78 mark in Chandigarh on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh tricity buzz: Tracker on all those making, or faking, news
Chandigarh tricity buzz: Tracker on all those making, or faking, news
chandigarh news

Chandigarh tricity buzz: Tracker on all those making, or faking, news

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:53 AM IST
Yamraj promotes road safety in Chandigarh To drive home the message of road safety, Chandigarh Traffic Police took the help of Yamraj, the lord of death
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP