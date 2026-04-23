...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Civil defence preparedness: Blackout drills in Punjab, parts of J&K tomorrow

Authorities will simulate key emergency operations during the drill, including fire response, search and rescue, first aid and medical assistance.

Updated on: Apr 23, 2026 05:15 am IST
By HT Correspondents
Advertisement

Authorities in Punjab and parts of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) will conduct civil defence air raid and blackout mock drills on April 24 in Punjab and on April 23 and 24 in Jammu and Kashmir to assess emergency preparedness, strengthen inter-agency coordination and familiarise citizens with response protocols during crisis situations.

Officials have emphasised that the exercise is routine and urged the public not to panic.

Officials have emphasised that the exercise is routine and urged the public not to panic.

In Punjab, a statewide drill will be carried out on April 24 at 8pm in all districts, following directives from the ministry of home affairs (MHA). The exercise will begin with an air raid warning siren featuring a high-low pitch for two minutes. This will be followed by a simulated blackout in areas identified by deputy commissioners-cum-controllers of civil defence, during which residents will be required to switch off all non-essential lighting. Essential services will remain fully functional. The drill will conclude with an “All Clear” signal marked by a continuous high-pitch siren lasting two minutes.

Also Read: IAF drill: Fighter jets turn expressway into runway

Officials said the drills aim to evaluate both administrative readiness and public response. Citizens have been advised to inform and prepare elderly individuals, children, and

 
civil defence chandigarh jammu and kashmir
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Civil defence preparedness: Blackout drills in Punjab, parts of J&K tomorrow
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Civil defence preparedness: Blackout drills in Punjab, parts of J&K tomorrow
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.