Civil Services Examinations: Ludhiana’s Umesh Goyal bags AIR 388
Jagraon-based Umesh Goyal, 32, who is currently posted as a block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) in Jalandhar, bagged all India rank (AIR) of 388 in the Civil Services Exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), results of which were released on Monday.
The Civil Services Examination is conducted annually in three stages – preliminary, main and interview – to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.
It was Umesh’s sixth and final attempt at the exam under the economically weaker section (EWS) category. Goyal said his aim is to work for the rights of the financially-backward sections of the state. “Since I am already posted as a BDPO with the Punjab government, I meet many poor people who are not aware of their rights. I always wanted to work for them if I became an IAS officer,” he said.
Goyal’s journey, however, was not without its challenges. He lost his father when he was just six years old. His mother is a retired private school teacher and younger brother is a patwari (revenue official) in Ludhiana.
“My mother faced all odds and raised us well. I am also grateful to my younger brother, who supported me in every possible manner. He even paid my medical bills and accompanied me each time I appeared for the UPSC exams,” Umesh said.
Talking about his past failures, Goyal said that he was disappointed after he reached the interview round twice earlier, but couldn’t get through. But, he did not lose hope.
He had completed his masters in electronics engineering from Punjab Engineering College (PEC) in Chandigarh in 2013. Talking about his shift from engineering to civil services, he said, “Since there was no guidance, I thought engineering was the best stream for me. Fortunately, while pursuing masters in PEC, I met two students who were also preparing for civil services and they were both able to crack the exam. I also got motivated and started my preparations in 2014 and finally succeeded after eight years. I used to study for around 13 hours a day”.
Goyal, who cracked the PCS exam in 2020, has filled in Punjab as his preferred place of posting. He credited his success to his teachers, family and friends who, according to him, never let him give up or lose hope.
His Punjabi literature IAS optional teacher Sarabjit Singh, said, “Despite being a PCS officer, Umesh was a very humble student. He is intelligent and laborious too. He had a clear goal and worked hard for it till his last attempt.”
AIR 582 Navkiran Kaur wants to serve women and kids
Navkiran Kaur, 27, from Ludhiana’s SBS Nagar area, secured AIR of 582. She had cleared her PCS exam last year and is currently undertaking sub-divisional magistrate training in Chandigarh.
She cleared the exam in her second attempt and wants to serve women and children in the country.
“They can post me anywhere in India because it was my dream to clear Civil Services exam. I am happy that I made my family proud,” said Kaur.
Navkiran had completed her graduation from Delhi University and post graduation from JNU.
Her father is a zonal manager with Central Bank of India in Bhopal, while her mother is a lecturer at a government school in Dakha. “I studied for at least 8-9 hours daily. Nothing is impossible in life, but one needs to stay focused,” she added.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics