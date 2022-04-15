Civilian shot dead by militants cremated in Kulgam
A day after a civilian was shot dead by militants outside his house in Kulgam, his body was consigned to flames at Kakran village in Kulgam on Thursday.
A large number of people participated in the last rites of Satish Kumar who belonged to the Rajput clan, and was a driver by profession. After he was shot outside his house, Kumar had been shifted to the district hospital in Kulgam, from where he was referred to Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS). However, he succumbed on the way to hospital.
Kumar lived in the village with six other non Muslim families. Many villagers condemned the killing. “He (Kumar) never migrated. Even during the peak of militancy, non local families were not harmed. Unfortunately, he was shot on the premises of his house,” said one of his neighbours at Kakran village, which is 40km from the district headquarters.
Several mainstream political leaders took to Twitter to condemn the attack. “I unequivocally condemn the attack. There can never be a justification for attacks like these. May his soul rest in peace and may his family find strength during this difficult time,” former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said.
“Killing unarmed and innocent civilians is barbaric and condemnable. The unending saga of sacrifices,” said Peoples Conference in a statement.
The BJP urged the police to nab the people behind this attack. “Those responsible for killing Kumar should be exposed,” BJP state spokesperson Altaf Thakur said.
Soon after the attack, the police and army had launched cordon and search operation in neighbouring areas to track down the attackers. However, the militants could not be traced.
On April 4, Kashmiri Pandit Bal Krishnan was attacked at his shop in Chotigam village in Shopian. The back-to-back attacks on Pandit families who had not migrated from the Valley in early 90s has caused panic in Kashmir.
Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh takes over as Rising Star Corps commander
Lieutenant general Pushpendra Singh on Thursday took over as commander of the Rising Star Corps in Himachal Pradesh, a Jammu-based defence spokesperson said. The Indian Army's youngest corps, 9 Corps, which was raised in 2005, has its operational area up to Jammu. Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh took over as the 17th corps commander of the Yol-based Rising Star Corps, the spokesperson said.
Chandigarh: Tributes paid to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary
The 131st birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar was celebrated at PunjabEngineering College and Panjab University on Thursday. At PEC, an event was organised by the institute's SC/ST/OBC Officers' Welfare Association. Director of PEC, Baldev Setia was the chief guest and former civil surgeon of Jalandhar, Dr RL Bassan, was the guest of honour.
TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2022: Yuvraj, Mollah share lead in round three
Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, playing on his home turf, and Bangladesh's Md Zamal Hossain Mollah ended round three of the ₹50 lakh TATA Steel Players Championship 2022 as joint leaders at Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday. Tricity golfer Angad Cheema returned a 70 to occupy fifth place at 10-under 206.
Ambala City to get Haryana’s first TB, heart and chest hospital
Haryana health minister Anil Vij through a statement on Thursday said that a five-storey hospital for treatment of TB, chest and heart-related diseases will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 54.38 crore in Ambala city. It will be the second such hospital in north India, the other being in Delhi. Currently, Haryana has one intermediate reference laboratory in Karnal, causing delay in medical reports.
Chandigarh: Immigration firm owner booked in two more cheating cases
Police have registered two more cases against the owner of an immigration firm in Sector 22 for duping people of ₹16.53 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad. The accused, Kuldeep Gill of Kharar, the owner of Quicknoxx Solutions Private Limited, was previously arrested on March 10 after being accused of cheating four customers of ₹26.06 lakh. He remains lodged in jail.
