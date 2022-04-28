Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Class 10 CBSE board exam: Ludhiana students find English exam easy
Class 10 CBSE board exam: Ludhiana students find English exam easy

Krish, a Class 10 student of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, said, “There were a total of seven questions in the exam and I completed my paper within 90 minutes. I found it really simple.”
CBSE board Class 10 students discussing the English subject question paper after exam hours in GNPS School, Sarabha Nagar, in Ludhiana on April 27, 2022. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
CBSE board Class 10 students discussing the English subject question paper after exam hours in GNPS School, Sarabha Nagar, in Ludhiana on April 27, 2022. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 01:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Class 10 students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) took their term 2 English board exam on Wednesday.

The exam according to the students was an easy attempt.

With question papers distributed at 10:15 am and 15 minutes given to read the paper, the two-hour exam started at 10:30 am.

Another student Abhinav said the exam was much simpler than expected.

Another student Abhinav said the exam was much simpler than expected.

However, CBSE conducted the board exams in two terms for the first time ever amid Covid-19 infection cases in the country.

Notably, the said board has decided to conduct single term final board exams from the next session like in the pre-Covid period.

A day before the commencement of the CBSE board exams on April 26, hundreds of parents and students sought cancellation of exams citing the lives of their children at risk amid Covid. The twitter was bombarded with the ‘cancellation of exams’ campaign requesting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel or postpone the exams.

A parent had tweeted that since he lost his son in the first wave, the exams should be cancelled as he didn’t want his younger son to get infected too.

Class 10 exams will conclude on May 24.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 28, 2022
