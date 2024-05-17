Class 10 girl ends life by jumping from 3rd floor of Kharar school building

A Class 10 student ended her life by jumping off the third floor of a private school in New Sunny Enclave, Sector 123, Kharar. Though no suicide note was recovered, Kharar police said the teenager was suffering from depression. (HT File)

According to police, the 15-year-old girl jumped off the third floor on Wednesday, sustaining grievous injuries. She was rushed to a private hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.

Though no suicide note was recovered, police said the teenager was suffering from depression. While the exact reason remains unknown, preliminary investigations suggest she may have been battling family-related stress after the recent passing of her father, a police official said.