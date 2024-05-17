 Class 10 girl ends life by jumping from 3rd floor of Kharar school building - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Class 10 girl ends life by jumping from 3rd floor of Kharar school building

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 17, 2024 08:12 AM IST

According to Kharar police, the 15-year-old girl jumped off the third floor of the school’s building on Wednesday, sustaining grievous injuries

A Class 10 student ended her life by jumping off the third floor of a private school in New Sunny Enclave, Sector 123, Kharar.

Though no suicide note was recovered, Kharar police said the teenager was suffering from depression. (HT File)
Though no suicide note was recovered, Kharar police said the teenager was suffering from depression. (HT File)

According to police, the 15-year-old girl jumped off the third floor on Wednesday, sustaining grievous injuries. She was rushed to a private hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Though no suicide note was recovered, police said the teenager was suffering from depression. While the exact reason remains unknown, preliminary investigations suggest she may have been battling family-related stress after the recent passing of her father, a police official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Class 10 girl ends life by jumping from 3rd floor of Kharar school building

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On