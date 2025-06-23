Class-11 admissions in Chandigarh: Manimajra, Sec-16 govt schools are top choices

Government Model Senior Secondary Schools (GMSSS) at Modern Housing Complex (MHC), Manimajra, and Sector 16 continue to be the most preferred choices for Class 11 admissions, according to the latest allotment list released by the UT education department. For vocational courses, the most popular course is information technology, web application at GMSSS Sector 22. (HT File)

The cutoff marks show a significant gap between students from local government schools and those from private schools or other states, reflecting the impact of thedepartment’s 85% reservation policy.

For the unreserved 15% seats, the highest cut-off is 97% for the non-medical stream at GMSSS, MHC, a school consistently favoured by non-medical aspirants for its typically high cut-off.

For medical, GMSSS, Sector 16, has a cut-off of 93.6% and for humanities, the cut-off is 93.2%, also at the same school. This high cut-off is owing to the limited number of seats, as many government school students under the 85% quota have opted for humanities.

Last year, the humanities stream was not available for students without the UT quota in the first list because more students had opted for this stream than the number of seats available. In commerce, the highest cut-off is at GMSSS MHC, at 92.6%.

Meanwhile, for government school students the highest cut-off is for the medical stream at GMSSS Sector 16 at 85%. For commerce, the highest cut-off is 73.8% at GMSSS Sector 16 while for non-medical, it is 71.2% in GMSSS, MHC. For humanities, it is 71% at GMSSS Sector 16.

Officials cite various reasons behind specific schools being preferred by the students. One is owing to the legacy of the school, and the other is because of the faculty. The recent development of GMSSS Sector 16 getting ACs installed in its classrooms is also likely to have placed the school high on the students wish list.

For vocational courses, the most popular course is information technology, web application at GMSSS Sector 22. In the unreserved list, the cut-off has gone as high as 73% and in the reserved list, it is 66.2%.

After the release of the allotment list, the students have until June 27 to deposit their fees online. Document verification will continue until June 30 and classes will commence on July 1.

While the department has not announced any details for the second counselling yet, Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar, director of school education confirmed that around 300 government school students remain unallocated seats, and a second counselling session will be held for them and is expected in July after schools reopen.