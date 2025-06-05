Cleanliness drive held ahead of Yoga Day in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra district administration and Thanesar municipal council on Wednesday carried out a cleanliness drive from Pipli Geeta Dwar to Sector 10. Kurukshetra deputy commissioner Neha Singh during the cleanliness drive from Pipli Geeta Dwar to Sector 10 on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The drive was led by deputy commissioner (DC) Neha Singh on the orders of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini ahead of International Yoga Day.

During the campaign, the DC collected polythene from the roadsides around Pipli Geeta Dwar and did voluntary work to clean the roads and the surrounding area by sweeping.

Not only this, during this time, Neha Singh visited the establishments of fruit vendors, grocery stores and dhaba owners around Pipli Geeta Dwar and warned them about keeping polythene, and also issued eight challans by taking direct action against littering the roads.

Speaking to mediapersons, she said that a yoga marathon will be held on June 15 and later a state-level Yoga Day programme will be organised on June 21, where 1 lakh people will sit together and perform yoga at Brahmasarovar.

District municipal commissioner Satinder Siwach, SDM Aman Kumar and others were present on the occasion.