Cleanliness drive to begin in 2,300 flood-hit villages, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that a cleanliness drive will be undertaken in 2,300 flood-hit villages of the state, and a sum of ₹100 crore has been earmarked for the purpose. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (PTI FILE)

Addressing reporters here, Mann said that as the floodwater has now receded from many areas, a large amount of silt and dirt remains across villages and towns.

He said that to restore normal life, it is essential to clean these areas, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is launching a mega cleanliness drive in all the flood-affected villages.

“The state government will provide a JCB (earth-moving machine), a tractor-trolley, and labourers to each village. All debris, including sand and trees, brought by the floods to the villages will be cleared. Initially, each village will be given ₹1 lakh as a token amount. Thereafter, further funds will be provided according to requirements,” Mann said, adding that the drive will conclude by September 25.

The CM said several animals have been killed, and these teams will properly dispose of the carcasses. And after cleaning, fogging will be carried out in every village to check the spread of diseases.

Mann said that by September 25, all villages will be made silt and debris-free, and by October 15, repair work at public places will be completed. “Similarly, by October 22, the cleaning of ponds will be finished,” the CM said, adding that his government has already made all the necessary arrangements.

Mann solicited the participation of NGOs, youth clubs, and other organisations in this noble cause.

He said it is equally important to ensure that no disease spreads after the floods and that anyone with health-related problems immediately receives medical care.

Mann said the state government will set up medical camps in all 2,303 flood-hit villages, adding that medical camps, facilities, and medicines will be made available in the 596 villages that already have ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’.

Mann said in the remaining 1,707 villages, medical camps will be set up at community spaces, such as schools, dharamshalas, anganwadi centres, and panchayat buildings.

Each camp will be equipped with doctors, medical staff, and medical facilities, he said, adding that his government has arranged 550 ambulances for this special campaign, so that those living in the affected villages face no delay or difficulty in receiving medical service.

The chief minister said, according to initial reports, about 2.5 lakh animals in 713 villages have been affected by the floods, and to prevent the spread of diseases among them, the government has launched a campaign to protect them and support farmers.

He said teams of veterinary doctors have been deployed in all villages, and a special campaign is being run for the cleaning and disinfection of animals and their shelters.

Mann said the vaccination of all affected animals will be completed by September 30.

He further said that paddy procurement will start from September 16, and the mandis affected by the flood will be repaired by September 19.

The chief minister reiterated that the AAP government is making every possible effort to support the flood-affected people.

Mann also slammed the Centre over the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

He said that SDRF was established in 2010, and since then, a total of ₹5012 crore has been received by Punjab. “Out of this, ₹3,820 crore has been spent over the years on relief efforts during natural disasters,” Mann said, adding that the picture is crystal clear, but the BJP is exaggerating the issue just to mislead the people in this hour of crisis.

The CM said that instead of raising such irrelevant issues, all of us should join hands to help the people of Punjab. “All the Punjabis need to come together and rebuild the state which has been devastated by the fury of floods,” he added.