Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Close shave for 56 Gujarat tourists as tree stops bus from rolling down hill
chandigarh news

Close shave for 56 Gujarat tourists as tree stops bus from rolling down hill

Two passengers suffered minor injuries when tourist bus from Ahmedabad met with accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district
The private bus ferrying tourists from Gujarat from Manali to Dharamshala met with an accident in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday morning. The bus was stopped from rolling down the hill by a tree. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 05:06 PM IST
ByNaresh K Thakur

Fifty-six tourists from Gujarat had a narrow escape when a private bus skidded off the road and hit a tree that stopped it from rolling down the hill near Baijnath town of Kangra district on Friday morning.

Also read: China building up troops, infrastructure along Himachal border

Two passengers suffered minor injuries, Kangra superintendent of police (SP) Khushal Chand Sharma said, adding that the tourist bus was on its way from Manali to Dharamshala when the accident occurred at 4.45am.

“There were 56 people on board. All of them are residents of Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The driver lost control of the bus while negotiating a sharp bend near Avahi Nag temple, a kilometre ahead of Baijnath town,” Sharma said.

As the bus dangled dangerously, passengers screamed for help. Local residents rushed to their rescue and alerted the police. The police and fire department personnel rescued the passengers with the help of the local residents.

RELATED STORIES

The injured were administered first aid at Baijnath hospital.

The place where the mishap occurred is prone to accidents.

The SP said that investigation is on but it appears the driver misjudged the turn as it was dark.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP