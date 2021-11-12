China building up troops, infrastructure along Himachal border

China has been rapidly building up its troop presence along the 240-km stretch of the Line of Actual Control adjoining Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts of Himachal Pradesh over the past one year besides accelerating the construction of roads, bridges and helipads.

Also read: Terrorist plotting suicide attack killed in Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police

In its report to Himachal Pradesh governor Rajendra Arlekar, the state police have cited the troop buildup and rapid construction of infrastructure along the nine passes on the LAC in the two remote districts.

“During the past one year, China has increased the presence of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), improved its infrastructure and surveillance capability along the border with Himachal Pradesh,” state director general of police Sanjay Kundu said in Shimla on Friday.

Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts share a 240-km boundary with China. This comprises an 80km stretch in Chumar in Lahaul and Spiti and 160km from Daroti to Mumri Dogri in Kinnaur district.

PLA building accommodation for personnel

China is building a new road in Churup from the north bank of the Pareechu river to the new hinterland. It has stepped up construction in the border villages of Shaktot, Churup and Dunmur.

China has set up new posts equipped with high-quality surveillance equipment besides new buildings in Churup village.

The PLA has accelerated construction between Manja and Shangrangla around its permanent base at Rando village near Lapcha Pass. The movement of heavy machinery and vehicles has been reported in this area.

The Chinese army is building accommodation for military personnel in the Lapcha Pass area. Besides, China has stocked up construction material at Kyuk village and built new barracks for troops in the Lapshak region.

Peaceful front even during 1962 war

Himachal Pradesh’s 240-km border with China remained peaceful even during the Chinese aggression of 1962 but over the past few years, the PLA has stepped up its activities in the region.

Incidents of Chinese helicopters breaching Indian air space in the area have been reported. Helicopter intrusion in the sensitive Kaurik sector of Kinnaur was reported twice last year. Chinese marking on rocks were traced near a village in Spiti. Patrol parties have found beer bottles and energy drinks left by the PLA 1km inside Indian territory.

The PLA has increased the strength of its units deployed along the Indian border, which is manned by the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

China has built a 5km stretch of road at Ree village near Kyorbrang Pass. The PLA’s construction wing has widened the road linking Shiyul to Khemkul near Khemkur Pass. Road construction has been noticed at Ghugrang Pass, too.

HP Police recommend raising local battalions

The Indian Army detected a team of eight PLA personnel at Gungrang Pass in Kinnaur in September. Troops from both sides had raised slogans of “Go back”.

Last year, Himachal Pradesh Police chief Kundu sent five teams to border areas to assess the situation. Among his recommendations to the Himachal Pradesh government are developing a robust communication system, building an airstrip in Spiti valley, raising battalions of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti scouts for manning the border areas. The government was urged to draw an evacuation plan in the event of aggression and disasters.