Close shave for driver as moving truck catches fire in Mohali’s Sector 67

A truck driver had a narrow escape after the moving vehicle suddenly caught fire in Sector 67 on Saturday morning. Rajinder Pal Singh, fire officer, said the Mohali fire department received information around 6.25 am. (HT Photo)

Acting quickly after the fire erupted, the truck driver parked the heavy vehicle on the roadside, ensuring safety of commuters, before jumping out to safety.

Rajinder Pal Singh, fire officer, said the fire department received information around 6.25 am, following which a fire tender from the Sector 78 fire station was rushed to the spot.

Singh said the fire broke out in the truck’s cabin due to a short-circuit in the battery. The flames were controlled within 30 minutes using a single fire tender. The driver cabin was significantly damaged, but the rest of the truck was not affected, he added.