CLU requirement to be scrapped by June under Chandigarh reform plan

The Chandigarh administration is all set to roll out deregulation 2.0, under which the need for change of land use (CLU) certificate will be done away with. Besides, approval for construction works, issuance of electricity connection, no-objection certificate for medical practitioners and delivery of various services will be sped up under the reforms that will be implemented in phases between March and September this year, the administration stated, adding that it will make the process easy for builders, entrepreneurs, educational institutions and healthcare providers. Minimum land ownership requirements for private schools and universities will be removed. (HT Photo for representation)

On Wednesday, chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad chaired a meeting during which officials were asked to implement the same within the set deadline.

A major component of the reform package is the removal of the change in land use (CLU) requirement to end what officials described as procedural harassment of landowners, particularly farmers. The administration will also adopt a “permitted until prohibited” principle for land-use planning, enabling construction approvals even while master plans are under preparation.

The industrial land use will be optimised in existing and upcoming clusters, with special provisions for MSMEs. Officials said these changes, targeted for completion by June 30, are expected to unlock stalled projects and improve utilisation of land.

Minimum land ownership requirements for private schools and universities will be removed. Infrastructure, equipment and endowment fund norms for higher education institutions will also be rationalised. Most education-related reforms are to be completed by July 31.

Healthcare reforms, scheduled for June 30, include simplified registration and no-objection certificate issuance for medical practitioners and appointment of a single nodal agency for all healthcare-specific licences to reduce compliance overlaps.

The electricity connection issuance for residential and commercial consumers will be expedited. The frequency of meetings of the State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) and State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) will be increased to address delays in environmental clearances, the administration stated.

A land bank of degraded forest and non-forest land will be uploaded on the PARIVESH portal to improve transparency and speed up approvals.

The turnaround times on the Single Window System will be reduced as an auto-appeal system under the Right to Services will be introduced by April 30, allowing applicants to seek automatic escalation if services are not delivered within prescribed timelines.

The administration also stated that it would streamline building and construction permit processes and rationalise fire safety norms.