Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal launch 80 more Aam Aadmi Clinics

Ludhiana 580 clinics have become operational in the state that are providing free and quality healthcare to people: Kejriwal (HT Photo)

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal launched 80 more Aam Aadmi Clinics in the state on Friday.

With this, 580 such clinics have become operational in the state that are providing free and quality healthcare to people, Kejriwal said at an event in Ludhiana.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said these clinics are equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and are providing world-class treatment and diagnostic facilities to the people free of cost.

So far, 25.63 lakh patients from across the state have been benefitted from these Aam Aadmi Clinics, the CM said, adding that 41 diagnostics tests are being provided in these clinics free of cost and till April 30, 1.78 lakh patients have availed this facility.

Mann said 80 drugs are being provided free of cost to the patients at these clinics and most commonly used drugs are for hypertension, diabetes, skin ailments, viral fever and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Kejriwal said: “We have been in power for just a year in Punjab, but work is being done at a fast pace. Punjab is making quick progress. For 75 years, people only saw loot and for the first time the state is touching heights of development,” the AAP national convener said.