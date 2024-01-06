CM Bhagwant Mann exhorts pharma firms to invest in Punjab

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday met pharmaceutical companies representatives and welcomed them to make investments in Punjab. The chief minister visited the Jawahar Lal Nehru Pharma city in Visakhapatnam and held detailed deliberations with the officers of the pharma city for setting up the same venture in the state. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday met pharmaceutical companies representatives and welcomed them to make investments in Punjab. (Source: X)

He said that Punjab has a huge potential for the pharmaceutical sector and the companies should come forward to invest in the state and expand their business.

Mann said that the state government will leave no stone unturned for exploring the feasibility of setting up a ‘pharma city’ in the state.

The chief minister also undertook a tour of the pharma city and observed the functioning of the companies. He said that the state government is committed to ensuring the holistic development of the state. Mann said that such projects are the need of the hour for carving out a rangla and vibrant Punjab.