CM Bhagwant Mann should apologise to Moose Wala’s parents: Warring
Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday alleged that the state government’s decision to restore the security of all those protectees whose security it had withdrawn earlier, is an “admission of grave lapse and negligence that cost the precious and promising life of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, alias Sidhu Moose Wala, for which chief minister Bhagwant Mann must own moral responsibility and apologise to his parents”.
In a statement, Warring said the Punjab government in general and the chief minister in particular, owed an explanation to the people of Punjab as to why the security was withdrawn at the first instance and when it was withdrawn, why it was restored. “That means something was amiss somewhere,” he remarked, asking, “Will the chief minister take the moral responsibility for the grave lapse, after all he is also the home minister and apologise to the parents of Moose Wala.”
The PPCC president said the state government’s claims of pruning the security due to the Operation Bluestar anniversary also did not hold any ground since the security paraphernalia of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with 80 Punjab Police commandos and that of Raghav Chadha with 50 commandos remained intact. “Why was not their security pruned in view of the Operation Bluestar anniversary?” he asked.
Earlier, Warring, while raising concern over the law and order situation, also sought an all-party meeting to chalk out the future course of action to save the state. “Punjab is faced with a serious challenge. Rising above partisan considerations, all opposition parties should face and fight it together. @INCPunjab suggests an All Party Meeting to chalk out the future course of action to save our Punjab,” he tweeted. Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa welcomed the decision to restore the security of all 424 persons. “It’s high time that the CM relinquishes charge as home minister and gives it to someone more competent and professional,” he tweeted.
Cong calls meeting of all Oppn parties
In view of the continuously “deteriorating” law and order situation in the state, the Congress convened a meeting of all the opposition parties in Punjab on Friday to evolve a joint strategy and save the situation from reaching a point of no return. The joint meeting of the opposition parties, including the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sanyukt Akali Dal, CPI, CPI (M), the BSP, has been scheduled at Punjab Bhawan, according to a statement issued by the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC). “All the parties have agreed to meet on Friday and take measures to hold the government accountable, particularly on the issue of law and order. This has been necessitated by the daily incidents of killings, loot and robbery in Punjab that has led to a sense of fear and insecurity among people,” it said.
