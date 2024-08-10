 CM congratulates Chopra, felicitates Bhaker - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 10, 2024
New Delhi
CM congratulates Chopra, felicitates Bhaker

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 10, 2024 06:34 AM IST

CM felicitated Olympic medal winner shooter Manu Bhaker, who called on him at his official residence.

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday congratulated Neeraj Chopra for winning the silver medal in the javelin throw event in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Mann said that Chopra has made the entire country proud through his rare and historic achievement. Chopra, who had created history in the Tokyo Olympics by winning the gold medal, has now brought laurels for the country by bagging the silver medal, he said in a message. The CM later felicitated Olympic medal winner shooter Manu Bhaker, who called on him at his official residence. He congratulated Bhaker and her family for her rare achievement in the ongoing Paris Olympics. “By bagging two Olympic medals in the shooting events, Manu has made the entire country proud. He said the ace shooter has emerged as a youth icon who will always inspire the budding players to bring laurels for the country at the national and international levels.

CM felicitated Olympic medal winner shooter Manu Bhaker, who called on him at his official residence.(PTI) (HT File)
CM felicitated Olympic medal winner shooter Manu Bhaker, who called on him at his official residence.(PTI) (HT File)

News / Cities / Chandigarh / CM congratulates Chopra, felicitates Bhaker
