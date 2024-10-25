CM discusses road, bridge and ropeways projects for Himachal with Nitin Gadkari

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari at New Delhi on Thursday and held detailed discussions about various roads, bridges and ropeway projects of the state with and sought liberal central assistance and support. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu meets Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

The CM submitted proposal for constructing four new road projects in the state to the Union minister. He said that strengthening of road network was of utmost importance for facilitating tourists and overall development of the state as the roads were lifelines of the hill state. He also suggested that the NHAI should explore the possibility of tunneling wherever feasible as it would reduce the maintenance cost.

Sukhu requested for reviewing the realignment of Solan-Parwanoo road and urged for considering preparation of new detailed project report (DPR), keeping in view many blind spots and curves leading to more accidents. Apart from this, he also requested for four-laning of left out portions of Shimla-Mataur national highway.

CM urged Union minister for support in developing tourist destinations

Sukhu also called on Union minister for culture and tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday and urged for support from the central government to develop new and integrated tourist destinations in the state. He also asked the Union minister to support the state under special central assistance schemes.

He said that the Detailed Project Report (DPRs) will be submitted to the GoI in a couple of weeks.

Sukhu said that the government was promoting water sports in the state to attract tourists and added that Pong Dam and Bhakra Dam had huge potential in this regard.