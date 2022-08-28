CM felicitates 23 Punjab players who participated in CWG
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who was the chief guest in the function termed it a humble effort from the government to recognise the massive efforts to bring laurels for the country. Interacting with the players, the chief minister reiterated firm commitment of state government to restore the pristine glory of the state in field of sports
CHANDIGARH: Punjab government on Saturday felicitated its Commonwealth contingent with cash prize worth ₹9.3 crore, awarded to 23 sportspersons who represented the country in recently concluded Games at Birmingham.
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who was the chief guest in the function termed it a humble effort from the government to recognise the massive efforts to bring laurels for the country. Interacting with the players, the chief minister reiterated firm commitment of state government to restore the pristine glory of the state in field of sports.
He said that strenuous efforts are already being made by the state in this regard. Bhagwant Mann said that the sportsmen of the state are being honoured with cash prizes to encourage them and other budding players to excel in sports.
The CM asserted that our sportsmen have brought laurels for the state and now the onus lies on the state government to recognise these achievements. Highlighting the dire need of sports infrastructure to match at world level, he said that we have inherited natural talent to excel in sports and given a chance these players will conquer the world with grit. However, Mann said that for this world class infrastructure coupled with professional coaches, diet and other facilities are required. Mann unequivocally said that the state government has already enhanced the sports budget to build new stadiums at village level, from where the natural talent is produced but had been hitherto ignored. Talking about the sports extravaganza ‘Khedan Wattan Punjab Diyan’ starting from August 29, he envisioned that these games will boost the sporting activity in state by channelising unbounded energy of the players in a positive direction. Mann said that such concerted efforts will bear fruits by providing a platform to the players to excel in arena of sports.
The CM also recalled the names of hockey legends such as Balbir Singh Senior, Surjeet Singh, Dhanraj Pillay, Gagan Ajit Singh and others who had brought fame for the country in Hockey. Terming Gurjant, Manpreet, Akashdeep and others as stars of contemporary times, he expressed hope that the country will conquer the world again with the help of these legends.
Recalling the names of renowned Drag Flicker of Holland Floris Jan Bovelander, Tennis Players Martina Navrtilova and Boris Becker, Bhagwant Mann said that sports rules are changing drastically in prevailing times, so we have to adapt with these rules swiftly.
Mann said that 23 players from Punjab participated in Birmingham, out of which 19 players won three silver and four bronze medals. He handed over cash prize to Weightlifter Vikas Thakur, Men’s Hockey Players Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Hardik Singh, Varun Kumar, Krishan Pathak, Shamsher Singh, Jarmanjit Singh and Jugraj Singh, Women Cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol and Tania Bhatia, Weightlifters Harjinder Kaur, Lovepreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh and Women hockey player Gurjit Kaur. Apart from this, Judo player Jasleen Saini Judo, athlete Navjit Kaur Dhillon, cyclists Naman Kapil and Vishwajit Singh were also felicitated.
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
