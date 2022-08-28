CM felicitates 23 Punjab players who participated in CWG

CHANDIGARH: Punjab government on Saturday felicitated its Commonwealth contingent with cash prize worth ₹9.3 crore, awarded to 23 sportspersons who represented the country in recently concluded Games at Birmingham.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who was the chief guest in the function termed it a humble effort from the government to recognise the massive efforts to bring laurels for the country. Interacting with the players, the chief minister reiterated firm commitment of state government to restore the pristine glory of the state in field of sports.

He said that strenuous efforts are already being made by the state in this regard. Bhagwant Mann said that the sportsmen of the state are being honoured with cash prizes to encourage them and other budding players to excel in sports.

The CM asserted that our sportsmen have brought laurels for the state and now the onus lies on the state government to recognise these achievements. Highlighting the dire need of sports infrastructure to match at world level, he said that we have inherited natural talent to excel in sports and given a chance these players will conquer the world with grit. However, Mann said that for this world class infrastructure coupled with professional coaches, diet and other facilities are required. Mann unequivocally said that the state government has already enhanced the sports budget to build new stadiums at village level, from where the natural talent is produced but had been hitherto ignored. Talking about the sports extravaganza ‘Khedan Wattan Punjab Diyan’ starting from August 29, he envisioned that these games will boost the sporting activity in state by channelising unbounded energy of the players in a positive direction. Mann said that such concerted efforts will bear fruits by providing a platform to the players to excel in arena of sports.

The CM also recalled the names of hockey legends such as Balbir Singh Senior, Surjeet Singh, Dhanraj Pillay, Gagan Ajit Singh and others who had brought fame for the country in Hockey. Terming Gurjant, Manpreet, Akashdeep and others as stars of contemporary times, he expressed hope that the country will conquer the world again with the help of these legends.

Recalling the names of renowned Drag Flicker of Holland Floris Jan Bovelander, Tennis Players Martina Navrtilova and Boris Becker, Bhagwant Mann said that sports rules are changing drastically in prevailing times, so we have to adapt with these rules swiftly.

Mann said that 23 players from Punjab participated in Birmingham, out of which 19 players won three silver and four bronze medals. He handed over cash prize to Weightlifter Vikas Thakur, Men’s Hockey Players Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Hardik Singh, Varun Kumar, Krishan Pathak, Shamsher Singh, Jarmanjit Singh and Jugraj Singh, Women Cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol and Tania Bhatia, Weightlifters Harjinder Kaur, Lovepreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh and Women hockey player Gurjit Kaur. Apart from this, Judo player Jasleen Saini Judo, athlete Navjit Kaur Dhillon, cyclists Naman Kapil and Vishwajit Singh were also felicitated.