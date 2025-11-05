CM leads roadshow in Tarn Taran, targets Badals, Cong

TARN TARAN: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday led a roadshow across a dozen villages in Tarn Taran, campaigning for AAP candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu and taking aim at the Badals and the Congress. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday led a roadshow across a dozen villages in Tarn Taran, campaigning for AAP candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu and taking aim at the Badals and the Congress.

Accompanied by party leaders, cabinet ministers and MLAs, Mann was greeted by thousands of residents lining the streets. Addressing gatherings in Kila Kavi Santokh Singh, Kot Dharam Chand Kalan, Bhojjian, Jhamke Kalan, Chakk Sikander Musse Kalan, and Chhichhrewala villages, Mann accused previous governments of corruption, promoting drugs, and neglecting youth and infrastructure.

“Tarn Taran has suffered due to the negligence of previous governments,” Mann said, adding: “This region faced decades of pain and despair. Earlier rulers filled their own pockets while our people struggled without schools, colleges, or hospitals. They kept our youth enslaved to drugs. Now the people have the chance to choose their own representatives and rebuild their future.”

Targeting SAD leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Mann mocked her claim that drugs didn’t exist under the Akali regime. “She’s right, people didn’t know the name ‘chitta’ because back then it was called ‘Majithia pudi and Majithia teeka’. The very people responsible for this menace are now trying to lecture us about morality and saving Punjab,” he said.

Mann highlighted his vision to make Punjab self-reliant and prosperous through education, employment, and good governance, adding, “Our youth don’t need to run abroad. I want to take syringes out of their hands and give them lunchboxes instead, so they go to work in the morning and return home to their families in the evening.”

Taking a dig at both Akali and Congress leaders, Mann said, “People had to count their fingers after shaking hands with them because you never knew what they would steal next. They used religion, caste, and fear to divide Punjab, while we are uniting it through development.”

Recalling past actions of the Congress, Mann said, “They even rolled tanks onto sacred Sikh shrines. Their hands are stained with the blood of Punjabis. We are followers of Baba Nanak, whose scales said ‘Tera Tera’, but the Badals’ scales always said ‘Mera Mera’.”