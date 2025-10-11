Punjab CM Mann condemns attack on CJI Gavai

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday condemned the attempt to hurl a shoe at the Chief Justice of India, alleging that it was the result of an anti-Schedule Caste (SC) tirade of the BJP. Mann alleged that the BJP was continuously trying to harm the interests of people from weaker and underprivileged sections through its venomous propaganda. CM Mann said the opposition was unnecessarily blaming the state government in frustration (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

“The CJI has, through sheer hard work and dedication, risen to this position. Such a dastardly act is really condemnable. This act is aimed at undermining the judiciary,” he said during an interaction with the media on the sidelines of the filing of nomination by AAP candidate and industrialist Rajinder Gupta for the Rajya Sabha bypoll.

Reacting to the opposition’s criticism of the government over the floods, Mann said the opposition was unnecessarily blaming the state government in frustration. “Floods are a natural calamity. No individual can be blamed for this natural catastrophe, which has taken place in states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and others too,” he added. He further stated that the process of assessment (girdawari) was underway, and compensation cheques would be distributed soon.

Rajinder Gupta files nomination papers

Aam Aadmi Party candidate and industrialist Rajinder Gupta on Friday filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypoll in the state. Gupta submitted his nomination papers to the secretary of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in the presence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP state chief Aman Arora, cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora, and Lok Sabha member Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer. The byelection, scheduled for October 24, is being held to fill a casual vacancy in the Upper House created by Sanjeev Arora’s resignation on July 1. Arora, elected to the Rajya Sabha in April 2022, stepped down after being elected to the state legislative assembly from the Ludhiana West constituency in a bypoll. His Rajya Sabha term was to end on April 9, 2028. If Gupta wins, he will serve the remainder of the term. Gupta recently resigned as the vice-chairman of the state economic policy and planning board, a post he held since 2022, and as chairperson of the Sri Kali Devi Temple Advisory Committee.