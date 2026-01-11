CM Mann dedicates revamped ROB to public in Bathinda

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday dedicated the reconstructed Multania railway over bridge (ROB) to the public and also approved the construction of a new ROB at Janta Nagar, with both projects aimed at easing the city’s long-standing traffic problems. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann addressing the people during the inauguration program of Multania ROB in Bathinda on Saturday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Addressing a gathering after dedicating the Multania ROB, the CM said the earlier bridge was nearly 35 years old and had become unfit for the present traffic needs of the city.

“With a narrow carriageway of 23 feet and insufficient service road width, the old bridge was no longer suitable for the increasing volume of traffic. The new Multania ROB has been constructed at ₹38.08 crore, with a total length of slightly over a kilometre, and its width has been increased from 23 feet to 34.5 feet,” the CM said.

“The space beneath the bridge will be developed as a sports ground with facilities such as a walking track, box cricket, a skating area, a basketball court, a gym space and other amenities,” he added.

The ROB has been constructed over the Ambala, Delhi, Sirsa and Bikaner railway lines and was opened to the public on December 23, 2025.

Referring to another development project, Mann said the state government had approved the construction of a ROB at Janta Nagar at a cost of ₹50.86 crore. “The proposed bridge will be 650 metres long with a 31-foot-wide carriageway. The adjoining service road will also be widened from 18 feet to 33 feet,” he said, adding that the tender process had already begun and construction work will start shortly.

He said while school infrastructure was being upgraded, the skills and expertise of teachers were also being enhanced to ensure better outcomes for students. “Our government is fully committed to the well-being of the entire state, and all decisions are being taken after consultations with the people and other stakeholders,” he added.