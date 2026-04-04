Ludhiana: CM Mann to review Buddha Nullah clean-up later this month

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann will visit the city later this month to review the ongoing clean-up of the Buddha Nullah, Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal said on Saturday, underlining the state government’s focus on tackling pollution in the river. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann with MP Balbir Singh Seechewal in Chandigarh on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Seechewal said the chief minister gave the assurance during a meeting at his residence and would assess the situation on the ground. He presented a detailed plan to make the Buddha Nullah pollution-free, noting that while water quality has shown some improvement, major challenges persist.

He flagged continued discharge of waste from dairy complexes in Tajpur and Haibowal, adding that despite stopping disposal from 79 dairies in 2025, the issue remains unresolved. The MP also raised concerns over municipal sewage and treated industrial effluent failing to meet prescribed standards, citing gaps in monitoring and enforcement.

Ludhiana generates around 650 million litres per day (MLD) of wastewater against a treatment capacity of nearly 800 MLD, yet untreated discharge continues to enter the waterbody. Seechewal said inflow to the 225 MLD treatment plant has improved from about 100 MLD to 213–220 MLD after connecting drains, calling it a positive step.

He stressed the need to shut illegal dairies and expedite proposed compressed biogas plants at dairy complexes.

Seechewal has also proposed an 89-km paved road along the Dhussi Bund of the Sutlej River from Giddarpindi to Phillaur. Estimated at ₹117 crore with NABARD assistance, the project aims to strengthen flood protection and improve connectivity. He urged the state government to take forward the proposal first discussed in June 2023.