CM office communications director removed

The Punjab government has removed Navneet Wadhwa as the director, communications, in the office of chief minister Bhagwant Mann. Wadha, engaged by the Punjab State Media Society in 2022, had been part of the present chief minister’s team from the beginning. He was handling the CM’s social media accounts until recently. CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government recently engaged a former journalist as director, communications, for the chief minister’s social media accounts. (ANI file)

A government spokesperson said Wadhwa was asked to resign on September 30 as part of the restructuring of the government’s communications set-up. “We have hired an agency, and his (Wadhwa’s) services were no longer needed,” the spokesperson added.

The government recently also engaged a former journalist as director, communications, for the chief minister’s social media accounts. Wadhwa, also a former television journalist, said he had no idea why he was asked to go. Last month, Mann removed his officer on special duty (OSD) Onkar Singh, who was in-charge of his Dhuri assembly constituency, from the post.