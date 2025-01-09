CM Saini chairs pre-budget consultation meeting

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini presided over a pre-budget consultation meeting for the Fiscal Year 2025-26 at Hisar’s Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU) with farmers and agricultural scientists. In the meeting, CM Saini said that the state government is working to make farmers’ economically prosperous and a special strategy to uplift the farmers economically is in progress. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (HT File)

“Nearly 70% of the state’s farmers own less land and a special strategy is required to make them economically prosperous. In the upcoming budget our government will include provisions aimed at increasing farmers’ income. We urge the farmers to adopt crop diversification, which could significantly increase their income,” the CM added.

Sharing the success stories of strawberry farming in Syadhwa village of Hisar and cult cultivation of Kinnow in Sirsa, the CM asked the farmers to explore innovative approaches beyond traditional farming to improve their income.

“The farmers should focus on the production of coarse grains. Agriculture contributes 18% to the state domestic gross product and we have taken initiatives like e-mandi to ensure small land holding farmers can get better income,” the CM added.

The CM said that earlier transportation was a bigger challenge and during the BJP government, the infrastructure has improved and now it is easier to transport grains from one part to another part of the country.

“Our government has introduced new initiatives to benefit farmers, including the promotion of organic farming,” the CM said.

In the first session, over 52 suggestions by the farmers’ and agricultural experts were shared with CM Saini, state agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana and government officials. In the second session, discussions were held with farmers associations, farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and members of the FPO federation.

The CM said that the state government has launched a portal for receiving suggestions related to the general budget for the Fiscal Year 2025-26.

Couple attempts self-immolation at CM’s function

Upset over Hisar police officials’ lackadaisical approach to trace their missing 16-year-old daughter from the last 105 days, a couple tried to immolate themselves outside the meeting hall at Hisar agricultural university after cops stopped them from meeting the CM. The couple poured petrol on them after which they were taken to meet chief minister. The couple told CM Saini that their 16-year-old daughter has been missing since September 29 last year and the cops have failed to trace her.

“ A woman assistant sub-inspector had demanded a bribe of ₹15,000 from us to trace the girl,” the girl’s father told the CM. After hearing the girl’s parents, the CM directed Hisar SP Shashank Kumar Sawan to form a special investigation team in the case and take action against the woman ASI, if the allegations of bribery are true.

Several persons, including family members of deceased scientist Dr Divya Phogat, held demonstrations on the campus and demanded a CBI probe into her death. Phogat had ended life nearly 45 days ago while accusing the agricultural university authorities of mentally harassing her.