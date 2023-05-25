Himachal CM Sukhu announces 250 crore for Kangra Milk Plant upgrade

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu late on Wednesday visited Dhagwar Milk Processing Plant near Dharamshala and announced ₹250 crore for its upgrade. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu being welcomed upon his arrival in Hyderabad on Thursday. (ANI)

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the state government aims to collect milk from cattle rearers and sell milk by-products to improve the rural economy. To achieve this, the government is going to introduce the “Him-Ganga” scheme, which aims to develop a milk-based economy in the state, he said.

Under the scheme, cattle rearers will receive fair prices for their milk, based on the real cost, and efforts will be made to enhance the quality and efficiency of milk procurement, processing, and marketing systems, he added.

Sukhu said the government will also protect milk producers from regional and seasonal price fluctuations, particularly those from poorer sections of society. An allocation of ₹500 crore has been made for the “Him-Ganga” scheme, and it will be initially launched on a pilot basis by linking farmers before gradually expanding to other areas.

He said Milk Producers’ Cooperative Societies will be established as needed, ensuring effective marketing of milk and its products through these cooperatives. The success of the “Him-Ganga” scheme will require the establishment of new milk processing plants and the upgrade of existing ones. This will involve developing the necessary infrastructure and supply chains in a phased manner, he said.

Agriculture minister Prof Chander Kumar said Congress party has guaranteed the purchase of cow milk at ₹80 per litre and buffalo milk at ₹100 per litre, indicating a forthcoming milk revolution in Himachal Pradesh, he said.

Local MLA Sudhir Sharma expressed gratitude to the chief minister for preparing a roadmap to upgrade the Dhagwar Milk Plant.

Later, the chief minister also inspected the Biodiversity Park site in Narwana.