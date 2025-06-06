CM Sukhu flags off cycle run on World Environment Day, urges people to make Himachal plastic-free

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday flagged off a cycle run from Oak Over, Shimla with the aim of eliminating plastic pollution on the occasion of World Environment Day. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today flagged off a cycle run from Oak Over, Shimla with the aim of eliminating plastic pollution on the occasion of World Environment Day. (HT Photo)

The event was jointly organized by the Department of Environment, Science, Technology & Climate Change and HP Council for Science, Technology & Environment (HIMCOSTE). He also launched the Plastic Neutral Himachal- 2030 awareness campaign and the Clean Shimla Drive.

Students, volunteers, home guard Jawans and people from various sections of society participated in this initiative. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also administered a pledge to the gathering to make Himachal Pradesh plastic-neutral.

Extending his greetings on World Environment Day, the Chief Minister emphasized that everyone must contribute towards making Himachal plastic-free. He stated that protecting the environment from plastic is a shared responsibility.

Meanwhile, Sukhu on Thursday also distributed the Environment Leadership Awards to eight individuals and institutions for their outstanding contributions in the field of environmental conservation.

HP govt to give 6 lakh stainless steel water bottles to school students

The CM presided over the State-level World Environment Day function held at Peterhoff, Shimla. The event was jointly organized by the Department of Environment, Science & Technology and Climate Change, and the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology & Environment (HIMCOSTE).

On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced the distribution of six lakh stainless steel water bottles to school students across the state as an initiative to wage war against plastic use. He emphasized that the state government is according top priority to environmental protection. Concrete measures were being taken to control plastic pollution. Regulations related to plastic use have been made quite stringent and consistent efforts were being made to increase public awareness.

The State Government has set a target to make Himachal Pradesh a ‘Green Energy State’ by 31st March 2026, and several innovative initiatives were being implemented in this direction, he reiterated. New schemes were being rolled out to increase green cover in the state. Multiple steps were being taken to promote solar energy projects, green corridors, electric vehicles, and green energy.

The State Government has also requested for ‘Green Bonus’ from the Central Government to strengthen the efforts being made to preserve green cover, he remarked.

The Chief Minister also launched the ‘Single-Use Plastic Challan Mobile App’, which will allow officials to issue paperless and instant challan for illegal use of plastic.

He also released pamphlets brought out by the Environment Department. Machines for making eco-friendly ‘doona’ (leaf bowl) and ‘pattals ‘(leaf plates) were gifted to both Shakti and Ekta Self-Help Groups, and Kushala Sankul Sangathan. Additionally, an eco-shredder machine was also presented to the Eco Club of Rajya Kanya Maha Vidalaya (RKMV) Shimla.