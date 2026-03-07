CM Sukhu slams BJP, calls it ‘anti-Himachal’

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), calling it “anti-Himachal”. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukvinder Singh Sukhu at Dyargi in Nachan segment of Mandi district during one-day visit on Friday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

In a speech at the Nachan assembly constituency in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhu said, “The BJP is always anti-Himachal. The BJP did not speak out during the disaster, nor did the BJP speak out on the revenue deficit grant (RDG)”.

Sukhu further said that the state government convened an all-party meeting on the RDG issue, but the BJP failed to stand united for the rights of Himachal Pradesh. He emphasised that if the state receives its rightful financial share, it will not need to seek support from others.

Speaking about the state’s financial situation, the chief minister said that the 16th Finance Commission has discontinued the revenue deficit grant (RDG) of ₹10,000 crore annually, which Himachal Pradesh had been receiving as part of its rightful financial support.

“If I had received ₹70,000 crore, Himachal would be debt-free today,” said CM while adding that during the previous BJP government’s five-year tenure, the state received ₹54,000 crore as RDG and ₹16,000 crore as GST compensation. He added that if financial discipline had been maintained during that period, the state’s debt could have been reduced by nearly ₹30,000 crore.

Sukhu reiterated that the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) will never be discontinued in Himachal Pradesh. He said that the Congress government restored OPS in its very first cabinet meeting and clarified that the decision was not taken for political reasons. “As the son of a government employee, I understand the concerns of employees and assured that the government will continue to safeguard their interests and ensure payment of arrears while addressing all financial challenges,” said Sukhu while assuring, “I will not allow the OPS to be discontinued. This is not an attempt to woo employees, it is a Congress promise.” However, Sukhu warned, “If the BJP comes to power, the OPS will be discontinued”.

“A list of corrupt individuals has been prepared, they will be sent behind bars,” said the chief minister. He said that no person involved in chitta (drug) trade will be spared. Employees found involved will be dismissed, and the properties of chitta traffickers will be destroyed.

CM inaugurates robotic surgery at Nerchowk Medical College

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday inaugurated a robotic surgery facility at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College in Nerchowk, Mandi district.

The facility, established at a cost of ₹28.44 crore, marks another step in strengthening advanced healthcare services in Himachal Pradesh. After Atal Super Speciality Hospital in Chamiyana (Shimla) and Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda (Kangra), Nerchowk has now become the third medical institution in the state to offer robotic surgery.

Sukhu also personally observed the first surgery performed using the new system.

Sukhu also announced the establishment of a cardiology department at Nerchowk Medical College. He said postgraduate (PG) courses would be started in all departments of the college. In departments lacking professors to start PG courses, the government will provide a one-time relaxation so the courses can begin without delay. Additionally, the government will increase the number of senior residency (SRship) posts.

Himachal CM seeks report on felling of trees in Sirmaur district

Nahan Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said he has sought a report on the felling of hundreds of trees in Sirmaur district’s Shillai.

Interacting with mediapersons, the chief minister said he saw reports on social media regarding cutting of the trees on private land in Shillai Nagar Panchayat area. Taking note of it, he has sought a report from the department in this regard.The spot where these trees were felled is far from the main road, and there is no link road to connect this point, he added.

Nathuram Chauhan, an environmental activist from the Shillai, alleged that a large number of illegal tree felling and mining activities were occurring on a large scale in the area, under the political patronage of the ruling Congress party.