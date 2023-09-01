Will allocate 10 crore for underground power cables in Shimla: Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that ₹10 crore will be allocated for underground power cables, from Secretariat to CTO, Shimla, to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers even during heavy snowfall and adverse weather condition. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT)

He was presiding over a meeting of senior officers of the power department on Thursday. He asked the officers to ensure proper duct system while laying underground cables and directed them to explore possibilities for laying such cables in other parts of the state.

The state has abundant water resources and the potential of hydro power generation is pegged at 24,567 MW. Out of this, 11,150 MW power is being harnessed through 172 projects. He said that the state government is making efforts to improve this as it can play a role in making Himachal a self-reliant state.

He added that the state Government is promoting Himachal as a green energy state and has set a target of starting new solar energy projects with a capacity of 500 MW during 2023-24. Sukhu sad that efforts are underway for establishing a solar power-based battery energy storage system in Pangi of Chamba district.

He added that the state government has decided to make two panchayats of each district as the “Green panchayats” on pilot basis.

Solar power projects with capacity ranging from 500 KW to 1 MW will be set up in these panchayats, he added.

The CM said that the state government has taken up the matter of enhancing the royalty in power projects set up by Central public sector undertakings.

Education minister Rohit Thakur, chief parliamentary secretary Ashish Butail, State Electricity Regulatory Commission chairperson DK Sharma, principal secretary Bharat Khera and secretary (power) Rajiv Sharma attended the meeting.