CM wants home portfolio, I have offered to quit, says Anil Vij

Haryana home minister Anil Vij, who was divested of the urban local bodies’ portfolio on Wednesday, had offered to resign from the council of ministers on Tuesday after being told that he may also have to lose the home portfolio.

The outspoken minister on Wednesday told HT that his offer to quit came when chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed his intent to divest him of the home department as well.

‘Campaign on to divest me of home dept’

“I told the CM on Tuesday that a campaign is being run by him for the last two years to oust me from the home department. Why divest me of the home department only? I am willing to give up all my portfolios,” the six-time MLA said.

Clearly riled up at the prospect of being divested of the home portfolio, the minister said he has also drafted a letter offering to quit.

Vij said he was initially told by the CM that he will have to shed one portfolio for allocating it to newly-inducted minister Kamal Gupta.

“But then, the CM told me that he also wanted the charge of home department for himself. So, I told the CM that I was ready to relinquish the charge of all portfolios and will give this in writing to the governor,” Vij said.

As on Wednesday, Vij holds the portfolios of home, health, medical education and research, Ayush, technical education, and science and technology.

‘Not fascinated by privileges of a minister’

The minister said he is not one to cling on as a cabinet minister and would be happy to work for people as an MLA.

“I am clear and categorical on these issues. I am a BJP worker and will always remain one. Ministerial berths, portfolios, perks and privileges do not matter to me. I have told the CM that I am willing to give up all my portfolios,” Vij said.

The home minister said he was peeved at not being formally informed by the CM about Tuesday’s cabinet inductions.

“We as ministers at least need some ‘izzat’ (respect). Isn’t it appropriate that the CM discusses such important developments with his cabinet colleagues,” Vij added.

