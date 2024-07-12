 CM went back on promise to procure maize at MSP, should resign: Badal - Hindustan Times
CM went back on promise to procure maize at MSP, should resign: Badal

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 12, 2024 06:56 AM IST

“All farmers who have sold their maize, moong and sunflower crops at rates less than the stated MSP should be compensated,” Sukhbir Singh Badal said.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday demanded chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann’s resignation, stating “the chief minister has failed farmers for the third time in a row by refusing to purchase maize crop on minimum support price (MSP) despite the promises made to them”.

Maize (HT File)
Maize (HT File)

He also demanded the Aam Aadmi Party government to compensate farmers for the losses suffered by them through the ‘Bhavantar’ scheme which was not being implemented in the State.

“All farmers who have sold their maize, moong and sunflower crops at rates less than the stated MSP should be compensated,” he added.

Speaking about the misery being afflicted on maize farmers currently, Badal said “out of 51 lakh quintal of maize sold this year, only 114 quintal (0.002 per cent) has been purchased by government agencies. He said the total abandonment of farmers at the hands of the AAP government had resulted in a nosedive in the price of maize and resulted in huge losses to farmers.

