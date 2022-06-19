CMC Ludhiana students come up with device to treat seizures at medical hackathon

Public awareness club of Christian Medical College conducted ‘Decoding medicine – A medical hackathon’ at the Guy N Constable auditorium in the college on Sunday.

Decoding medicine is a medical technology innovation competition wherein teams of MBBS students come up with ideas of applications and devices which could be used in the medical field.

Dr Jeyaraj D Pandian, principal of the college, commenced the event with his address.

The judges for the hackathon were Dr Jeyaraj D Pandian, Dr Monika Sharma from the department of paediatrics, Dr Paul Sudhakar from the department of neurosurgery, Dr Vineeth Jaison from the department of neurology and Dr Noel Singh from the department of orthopaedics of Christian Medical College.

Pradeep P Nair, senior member and practice head, Hardware Systems at Wipro Limited, was the special guest and also a judge at the event.

The team of Dr Hunar Mahal, Dr Harisham Rikhi, Rebecca Moncy, Riha Gupta, Anu Priya and Gagan Goyal, which came up with the device— ‘CEIZE: Cease the Seize’ which can be utilised to treat seizures, bagged the first position. The second and third prizes were won by the teams which made the applications ‘Anz-app’ and ‘The Emergency App’.