CM Khattar announces 2,500 per month grant for Thalassaemic children

: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced financial assistance of ₹ 2,500 per month for children with Thalassaemia, besides a free of cost medical scheme for workers that would benefit over 60 lakh labour families in the state.

Speaking on the occasion of a blood donation camp organised in Gurugram to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister distributed cards among 125 children suffering from Thalassaemia through which they can get their blood tests done along with other tests like MRI free of cost for one year.

Khattar said that under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and as per the norms of the Central government, 1.5 lakh families in Haryana were covered, but the state government expanded the scope of this scheme due to which now 22 lakh families in Haryana have come under its ambit.

Later, addressing the State-level Vishwakarma Jayanti function, Khattar announced Mukhyamantri Parivar Swasthya Parikshan Yojana that is expected to benefit more than 60 lakh labour families. Under the scheme, tests like ENT, blood, sugar, ECG etc. will be done free of cost once in a year.

Khattar said 200 shram yogi clinics will be opened in the state and that 100 ambulances with advanced life support facilities would be available. At the same time, 44 mobile medical vans will criss-cross the state for general health check-up.

The chief minister said the financial assistance given on the death of an unorganised sector worker at the workplace has been increased from ₹ 2.5 lakh to ₹ 4 lakh.

The financial assistance given to the handicapped has also been increased, while the financial assistance has also been doubled in case of any disability, he said.

According to an official spokesperson, the CM announced to increase the financial assistance being given to handicapped children from ₹ 2,500 per month to ₹ 3000.

Khattar said that at present about 52.30 lakh workers were registered on the labour department portal, while about 8 lakh workers were registered in the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, out of which more than 6 lakh members were active.

He said ₹ 906 crores has been spent by the Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board for the welfare of about 17.47 lakh construction workers during the tenure of the present government.

Under the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Nirman Shramik Samman Yojana’, all registered women workers are given annual financial assistance of ₹ 5,100 for clothing and their personal needs.

20 workers, 15 entrepreneurs honoured

A ₹ 2 lakh reward was given to a worker, a recipient of Shram Ratna award and ₹ 1 lakh was given to another Shram Bhushan awardee. A cash reward of ₹ 51,000 each was given to 18 workers who received Haryana Shram Veer and Shram Veerangana awards. Also, 15 entrepreneurs were awarded Haryana State Safety, Welfare and Health Awards for the welfare and betterment of the workers.