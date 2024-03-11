CM Sukhu ‘humiliated’ us, say Congress rebels

A day after chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu described the six Congress rebels as “traitors”, the three independents and six disqualified Congress MLAs said in a join statement that the ministers were “feeling suffocated” by Sukhu. Solan, Mar 10 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu poses for a picture with children during his visit to Darlaghat, in Solan on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (ANI Picture Service)

They said that Sukhu should introspect the factors responsible for the present circumstances. “The chief minister should introspect to find out the real culprit,” the statement said.

“On one hand, the CM is repeatedly approaching us to compromise under any circumstance and on the other, he is describing us as snakes and sheep. Such derogatory language is against the rich culture of the state,” they said.

They asked Sukhu to come clear on his official visits to Chandigarh. “Why doesn’t he stay in CM’s designated suite in Himachal Bhawan and why he prefers to put up in a five-star hotel in Chandigarh? What are the circumstances that CM sends back his security from the five star,“ they questioned, adding that Sukhu should tell the public about his “hidden agenda”.

They said that the government runs with the support of the MLAs but Sukhu humiliated the elected MLAs for the last one and a quarter years by “giving preference to his friends”.

“The chief minister was trying to humiliate us at every moment by appointing people who had openly opposed us in the elections in the assembly constituencies. His circle of friends was dominating the MLAs and the CM was repeatedly requested about this, but he continued to behave like a dictator,” they added.

The MLAs said that the people of the state also know very well what “cabinet rank friends” are doing in this government and how much “loot” they have created.