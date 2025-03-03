Code experience centre launched at Chitkara University to offer hands-on tech training

Chitkara University on Friday inaugurated Code Experience Centre (CEC) in collaboration with Capgemini, marking a significant milestone in enhancing students’ IT skills and career opportunities, on its campus. This partnership aims to equip students with industry-relevant expertise, preparing them for the fast-evolving technology sector. The dignitaries at the launch of Code Experience Centre (CEC) at Chitkara University in Punjab on Friday. (HT Photo)

The CEC was launched in the presence of distinguished dignitaries, including Madhu Chitkara, pro chancellor of Chitkara University. During the inauguration, Madhu highlighted the university’s commitment to providing world-class education and expressed appreciation for Capgemini’s role in shaping students’ futures. She emphasised the importance of practical skills in securing top IT jobs and ensuring students meet industry demands.

Vishal Gupta, executive vice-president & COO, Apps Business - financial services, Capgemini, described the lab as an innovation hub where students would gain hands-on experience in emerging technologies and real-world projects, helping them develop problem-solving skills and stay updated with industry trends.

Cavita Taragi, pro vice-chancellor (industry partnerships), Chitkara University, elaborated on the lab’s role in training and placement. “Industry experts from Capgemini will conduct specialised training sessions for selected students. After the initial phase, the lab will serve as a platform for other students to work on live projects, further enhancing their employability,” Taragi said.

Chitkara University’s collaboration with Capgemini provides talented students with direct access to job opportunities through campus placements. The launch of the CEC strengthens this partnership by offering cutting-edge training programs designed to boost job prospects.